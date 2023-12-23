Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

