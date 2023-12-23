Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $703,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

DOV opened at $152.94 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.