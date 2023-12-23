Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

