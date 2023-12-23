JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $156.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $158.25 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

