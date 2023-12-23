JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $270.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

CRL opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

