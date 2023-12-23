JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $483.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

