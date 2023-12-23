JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

