JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $14.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

