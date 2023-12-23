JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $116.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

