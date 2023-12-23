JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $136.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

