JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FDX opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average is $253.76. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

