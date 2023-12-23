JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $50.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

