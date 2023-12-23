JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $330.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

ICLR stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.46. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

