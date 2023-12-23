JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ATS (NYSE:ATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATS has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

