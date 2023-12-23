Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $63.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.58.

JCI opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

