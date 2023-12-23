Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

