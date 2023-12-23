Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 218,893 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

