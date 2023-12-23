Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

TRV stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

