Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

