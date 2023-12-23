Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

