Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.