Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

