Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.