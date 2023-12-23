Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.