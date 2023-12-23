Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $380.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.