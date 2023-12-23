Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.83.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

