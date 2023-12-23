Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,037,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

