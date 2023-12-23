Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 26.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.