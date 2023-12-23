Jacobs & Co. CA Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $357.20. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

