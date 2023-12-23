Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.82 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

