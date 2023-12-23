iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

