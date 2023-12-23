iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.