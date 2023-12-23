iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 223,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,996 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

