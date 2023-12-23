International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $87.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 448.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

