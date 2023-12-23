Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $36.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

INTC stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -119.80, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

