Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

