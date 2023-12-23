Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.46 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

