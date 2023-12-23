Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $219,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,382.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.45 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.40 and a 200-day moving average of $453.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

