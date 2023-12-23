Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

