Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $32,178.44 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.

On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.