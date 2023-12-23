Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $32,178.44 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.
- On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.
- On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.
- On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.
Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
