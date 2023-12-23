Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $93,527.56 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.9 %

CXM stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

