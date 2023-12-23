Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $93,527.56 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.9 %
CXM stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
