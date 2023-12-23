Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $17,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 793,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.57.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
