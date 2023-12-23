Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $17,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 793,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

