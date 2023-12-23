Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 1,504 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $12,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,767 shares in the company, valued at $489,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.11 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

