Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 1,504 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $12,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,767 shares in the company, valued at $489,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.11 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.18.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everspin Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.