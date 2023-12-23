Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $37,963,788.84 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE BROS opened at $31.06 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
