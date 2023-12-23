Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $37,963,788.84 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $31.06 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

