Insider Buying: Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Warland bought 40,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,322.15).

Cooper Metals Limited focuses on discovery and exploration of copper and gold deposits in Queensland and Western Australia, Australia. The company's flagship project includes the Mt Isa East project that covers an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometers located in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.

