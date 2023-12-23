Insider Buying: Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Buys A$11,734.80 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wallace purchased 48,895 shares of Ambertech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$11,734.80 ($7,875.70).

Peter Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Peter Wallace purchased 37,500 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$8,400.00 ($5,637.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

