Insider Buying: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Buys 10,002 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $13,502.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,750,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,891.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $1,326,435.88.

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.38 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

