Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

