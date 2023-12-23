Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.46).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.62) to GBX 2,400 ($30.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.72) to GBX 2,250 ($28.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,819 ($23.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.44. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,114 ($26.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,799.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 51.82 ($0.66) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,856.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane de Saint Victor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,885 ($23.84) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($143,037.81). Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

