Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

